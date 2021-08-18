JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $224.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

