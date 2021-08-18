Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

