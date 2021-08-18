Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $126.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.74 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,759. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

