Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

STMP opened at $326.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.77.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 601.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 947.3% in the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 87.5% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

