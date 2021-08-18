Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.11.
NYSE RBLX opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.
In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
