Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.11.

NYSE RBLX opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

