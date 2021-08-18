360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of QFIN opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $16,910,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

