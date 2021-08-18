Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

