Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.69. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $173.15 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

