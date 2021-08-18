WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

WSBC stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WesBanco by 98,927.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

