Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

