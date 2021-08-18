Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

