Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.