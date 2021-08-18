Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 149,493 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,493 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA GSEE opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

