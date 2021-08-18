Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEBCU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 78,807 shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $744,726.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEBCU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

