Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.