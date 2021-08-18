Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,571,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,562 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

