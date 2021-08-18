OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 72.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.