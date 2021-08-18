Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 5,142 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $308.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.92. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.