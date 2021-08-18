The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
About Core & Main
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.