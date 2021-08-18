The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

