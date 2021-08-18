TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $603.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.