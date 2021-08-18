Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

