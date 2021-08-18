Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,704 shares of company stock worth $1,456,784 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.