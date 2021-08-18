Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,934,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,974,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000.

Shares of AEACU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

