Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.07. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

