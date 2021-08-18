Royal Bank of Canada Sells 61,346 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Athenex were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 609.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 226,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $358.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

