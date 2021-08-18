CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of CryoLife worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoLife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

