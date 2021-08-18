Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

VTEX stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

