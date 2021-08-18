Contrasting Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) & The Competition

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB) is one of 870 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spruce Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spruce Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spruce Biosciences Competitors 4924 18322 39965 773 2.57

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 337.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -42.93% -29.39% Spruce Biosciences Competitors -3,603.87% -118.78% -27.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A -$29.54 million -1.51 Spruce Biosciences Competitors $1.71 billion $122.82 million -1.76

Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.