Linster W. Fox Sells 25,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

