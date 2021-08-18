Jason D. Peterson Sells 643 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason D. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $620.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.96 and a 1-year high of $622.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

