Michael Darrow Purchases 64,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

