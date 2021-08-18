Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 628 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $422.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.31.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.