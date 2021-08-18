Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

