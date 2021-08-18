Loop Capital Increases Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $50.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,982,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

