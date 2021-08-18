The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.40.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.