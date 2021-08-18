The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. The firm’s attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth also bode well for the energy infrastructure provider. Williams’ thriving deepwater transportation business and its attractive dividend yield are other positives. However, the company's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. The closure of the Constitution Pipeline project is also a cause of concern. Further, Williams’ extensive natural gas exposure raises sensitivity to the commodity’s weak price. Consequently, Williams warrants a cautious stance from investors for the time being.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

