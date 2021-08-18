Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

