Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.