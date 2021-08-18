Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.02.

Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 477,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 216,608 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

