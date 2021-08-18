Robert W. Baird Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMT. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.02.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

