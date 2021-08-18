Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

