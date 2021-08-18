SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $694.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.03. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

