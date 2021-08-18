Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 132,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $393.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

