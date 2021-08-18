iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 654,389 shares.The stock last traded at $249.89 and had previously closed at $251.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.37.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.