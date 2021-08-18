Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 56,776 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.