Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CIB stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

