Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,631 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTEU opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.36.

