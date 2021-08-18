Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.34. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 331 shares.

SCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

