Syncona (LON:SYNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $198.40

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198.92 ($2.60), with a volume of 82251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.26.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

