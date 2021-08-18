PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

